New bridge to be built in Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A new bridge is to be constructed on Tauyelsizdik Avenue, linking the right and left banks of the Ishym River in the city of Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the press service of the Architecture and Urban Planning Department.

The new bridge’s design has been drawn up by the capital’s Urban Planning Center.

The bridge’s length will be 910 meters, width – 36 meters, and the height of lights will range between 5 to 16 meters. The lights are to have a form of grain as if swaying in the stepper wind.

It is to have wide pedestrian walks, bike lanes, and roadway.

The new bridge which is the continuation of Tauyelsizdik Avenue is to connect the left and right banks of the Ishym River, thus being as a shortcut to the new railways station.

Construction of the new bridge is to begin next year.