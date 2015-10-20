New building of Kuwait Embassy opened in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new building of the Kuwait Embassy was inaugurated in one of elite districts of Astana today.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kuwait to Kazakhstan Tarek Abdullah Al-Faraj welcomed the guests. "I would like to express gratitude to the people of Kazakhstan, for its hospitality and lessons of tolerance taught to the world. Kazakhstan is a multinational country united around its leader. I express sincere respect to the people of Kazakhstan," the Ambassador said. The diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Kuwait were established on November 11, 1993. The fundamentals of cooperation were laid during the official trip of Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Kuwait from August 31 through September 1, 1997. The Head of State met with Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al Sabah and with a group of leading businessmen of this country.

Following the visit, the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation, the Agreement on Encouragement and Protection of Mutual Investment and the Memorandum on Consultations between the Kazakhstan and Kuwait foreign affairs ministries were signed.

The first session of the Kazakhstan-Kuwait Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation held in Astana in November 2008 became an milestone event in our Kazakh-Kuwaiti relations. The session participants discussed the measures on boosting all-round cooperation and signed an appropriate protocol. On September 23-24, 2013 Astana hosted the third session of the Kazakhstan-Kuwait Joint Intergovernmental Commission for Trade-Economic and Cultural-Humanitarian Cooperation to discuss the ways of interaction in energy, oil and petrochemistry industry, higher education, culture, healthcare, tourism, ecology, social protection as well as youth and sport. Tarek Abdullah Al-Faraj assumed the office of the Kuwaiti Ambassador to Kazakhstan in January 2015. The Embassy address: 5 Charles de Gaulle Street By Murat Zhakeyev