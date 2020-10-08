New building of rehabilitation centre for disabled children unveils in Taraz

TARAZ. KAZINFORM One the eve of the Day of Disabled Persons a new building of the rehabilitation centre for disabled children opened in Taraz, Kazinform reports.

Governor of Zhambyl region Berdibek Saparbayev surveyed the new building, met with the children and their parents. Earlier the centre located at the administrative building.

Now the centre is able to accept up to 68 kids at once.

Notably, the regional budget allocated KZT 170 mln for the reconstruction of the old three-storey building. KZT 12 mln was channeled for furniture and necessary equipment.

A psychologist, a special education teacher and a speech therapist work at the centre. It has various physiotherapeutical equipment. There are sports and playgrounds there.

The centre opened in 2014. It is notewrthy, every year it helps 3-4 children to start walking.