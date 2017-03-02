New bypass road to be built in Karaganda

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A new 48 billion tenge bypass road will be built in Karaganda, Kazinform correspondent reports.

As region's deputy akim Sabit Ospanov said during a session of Karaganda maslikhat, the road is aimed to improve road situation in the city.

"Bypass road positive will improve road safety. It will be designated to let through transit transport on the Center-South direction. Therefore, drivers will be able to avoid driving through Karaganda, they will be able to bypass the built-up area", said Sabit Ospanov.

According to him, today JSC "KazAvtoZhol" developed design and estimate documentation for reconstruction and construction of the north-eastern bypass. Its length will be 49 kilometers. The estimated cost of construction is amounted at 48 billion tenge.

Construction will be completed over the next year due to lack of funding.