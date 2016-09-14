New Cabinet to be imposed great responsibility - Nazarbayev

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM The new Cabinet led will be imposed great responsibility today, President Nursultan Nazarbayev said to mass media during his working tour around Akmola region.

"The previous Government worked well. They had to solve the problems caused by the crisis of years 2007-2009. They worthily fulfilled all the tasks set. At my instruction, they elaborated Nurly Zhol state program and other investment programs. And now, the new Cabinet led by such experienced person as Bakytzhan Sagintayev will be imposed huge responsibility, as time changes and other work is waiting for us," said Nazarbayev.