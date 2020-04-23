New cases of COVID-19 registered across Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The number of coronavirus cases in Kazakhstan has risen by 44 over the past couple of hours to over 2,251 in all regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.

44 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Kazakhstan, including 20 new cases in Almaty city, 9 new cases in Aktobe region, 9 new cases in Zhambyl region, 1 new case in Aktobe region, 3 new cases in Almaty region, 1 new case in Karaganda region, 1 new case in Kyzylorda region, and 1 new case in Nur-Sultan city.

The total number of the coronavirus infection cases has risen to 2,251 nationwide, including 423 cases in Nur-Sultan city, 756 cases in Almaty city, 103 cases in Karaganda region, 83 cases in Akmola region, 82 cases in Atyrau region, 88 cases in Zhambyl region, 133 cases in Shymkent city, 15 cases in East Kazakhstan region, 68 cases in Almaty region, 43 cases in Aktobe region, 30 cases in North Kazakhstan region, 50 cases in Pavlodar region, 19 cases in Mangistau region, 159 cases in Kyzylorda region, 86 cases in West Kazakhstan region, 77 cases in Turkestan region, and 36 cases in Kostanay region.

At the moment, 536 people have recovered and another 20 people have died.