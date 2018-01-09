New CEO of Astana EXPO-2017 company named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yerbol Shormanov was named as the CEO of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC by the decision of the sole shareholder - the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the company's press service.

Minister of National Economy Timur Suleimenov introduced the new Chairman to the staff and identified ways and directions in which the company will develop in the future.



"On the instruction of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev the company will continue to work further and carry out an important mission. The key elements of the Digital Kazakhstan program - Astana International Financial Center (AIFC) and the IT-startups park will begin their work this year," the minister noted.







Starting from August 20, 2015, Mr. Shormanov has been serving as deputy CEO and acting CEO of "NC "Astana EXPO-2017" JSC.



Prior to joining EXPO-2017, he worked at customs agencies, as deputy mayor of Almaty city, as head of the Almaty city administration, entrepreneurship and industry departments.