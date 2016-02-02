  • kz
    New CEO of «Damu» Entrepreneurship Development Fund» JSC named

    18:20, 02 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New Chairman of the Board of Directors has been designated at "Damu" Entrepreneurship Development Fund" JSC.

    The session of the Board of Director of "Baiterek" National Managing Holding chaired by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov made a decision to appoint Kanysh Tuleushin as the new CEO of "Damu" Entrepreneurship Development Fund" JSC on February 1.
    Prior to the new appointment, Mr. Tuleushin served as managing director and member of the Management Board of Baiterek" National Managing Holding.
    Mr. Tuleushin is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and Oxford Brookes University. Throughout his professional career he worked at the Ministry of Industry and Trade (2007), at the Presidential Administration (2008-2011), at the Ministry of Industry and New Technologies (2011). He took up his post at "Baiterek" National Managing Holding in 2013.
    Former Chairman of the Board of Directors of "Damu" Entrepreneurship Development Fund" JSC Lyazzat Ibragimova was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of "Baiterek" National Managing Holding.

