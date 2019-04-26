New CEO of JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By a decision of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding, a sole shareholder of JSC Development Bank of Kazakhstan, Abai Sarkulov was elected the CEO and member of the Board of Directors of DBK, Kazinform reports.

Abai Sarkulov is a graduate of K. Zhubanov Aktobe State University with a diploma in Banking Management.



Abai Sarkulov began his career in 2003 as an Exchange Operations Manager at JSC Alma-Ata International Bank branch.



From 2006 to 2007 he was Acting Deputy Director of JSC Alma-Ata International Bank branch.



In 2007, Abai Sarkulov was appointed as Infrastructure Projects Lending Manager at JSC DBK. Later he worked as Chief Manager, Head of Department, Deputy Head of the Projects Directorate and Head of the Projects Directorate at JSC DBK.



On June 15, 2015 he became Managing Director - member of the Board of Directors of JSC DBK



On April 15, 2016 he was named Deputy CEO of JSC DBK



Since February 2017 he has worked as Chairman of the Board of JSC Damu Entrepreneurship Development Fund.