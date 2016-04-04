New CEO of JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Guarantee Fund appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By a decision of the Baiterek Holding Management Board, Dauren Onayev has been named the CEO of the JSC Kazakhstan Mortgage Guarantee Fund.

As the press service of Baiterek informs, Onayev is a graduate of the Kazakhstani Institute of Management, Economics and Forecasting (KIMEP) with a degree in Business Administration and Accounting. He also holds a Master’s degree in Finance and Investments from the University of Edinburgh.

In different years, Onayev served for JSC KazMunayGas, JSC Kazkommertsbank and JSC Halyk Bank where he specialized in analyzing investment projects, mergers and acquisitions deals (M&A), crediting of large construction companies, transportations and logistics, as well as monitoring securities issuance of private companies.

He also worked for the Investment Projects Department at JSC Samruk-Kazyna, where he coordinated the implementation of People’s IPO program including initial public offering of JSC KazTransOil in December 2012.

From December 2013 through February 2015, Onayev served as Director of the PPP and Special Projects Department at Baiterek Holding. From February 2015 through March 2016 he was Deputy CEO of JSC Kazyna Capital Management and supervised investment issues in the company as well as interaction questions and establishment of the direct investments attraction funds.

Since March 2014, he has chaired the Supervisory Council of the LLP PPP Projects Monitoring Centre (daughter company of Baiterek Holding) and Directors’ Board of JSC Baiterek Venture Fund (daughter company of JSC Kazyna Capital Management) since September 2014. Onayev has been a member of the Board of Directors of JSC Allure Group of Companies since July 2015.