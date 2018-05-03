New CEO of Kazakhstan Engineering appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In accordance with the Executive Order of the Government, Asset Kurmangaliyev was relieved of his post as Deputy Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry. By the resolution of the Board of Directors, he has been appointed as the Chairman of the Board of Kazakhstan Engineering National Company JSC, primeminister.kz reports.

Asset Kurmangaliyev was born in Karaganda region in 1965. In 1993, he graduated from Karaganda State University with a degree in Law.

He began his career in 1983. He worked in government agencies and commercial enterprises.

In 1998, he was appointed as an officer at the Judicial Support Service of the Documentation Department of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 1998-2005, Mr. Kurmangaliyev worked at the Office of the Kazakh Defense Minister.

In 2005-2008, he headed the Legal Department of the Ministry of Defense.

Between 2008 and 2009, he worked at the Nur Otan Democratic People's Party as the Director of the Legal Department of the Central Office and the Chief of Staff of the Party faction at the Majilis.

In 2009, he was the Chief of Staff, the Secretary of the Collegium of the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2010-2011, he held the post of the Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan.

From 2011 to 2017, Asset Kurmangaliyev headed Kazspetsexport Republican State Enterprise and the Astana Agricultural Department.

Since 2017, he has held the post of Deputy Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan.