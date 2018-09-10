  • kz
    New CEO to head KazContent JSC

    12:25, 10 September 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Duman Kozhakhmetov has been appointed as a new CEO at KazContent JSC, Kazinform reports. 

    Kazakh Vice Minister of Information and Communications Nurgul Mauberlinova has introduced Duman Kozhakhmetov to the staff. The Vice Minister also thanked the former head, Yevgeny Kochetov, for the work done and his professionalism.

    Duman Kozhakhmetov is a graduate of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University and the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

