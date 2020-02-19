  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New chair of Kazakh Tourism Industry Committee named

    18:29, 19 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dastan Ryspekov is appointed the chair of Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, the PM’s official website reports.

    Born in 1984 in Zhezkazgan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University and Almaty Law Academy of the Kazakh State Law University.

    Prior to the appointment he has been acted as the director of the economy and budget planning department of Astana Expo 2017 National Company JSC.


    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!