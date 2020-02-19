New chair of Kazakh Tourism Industry Committee named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dastan Ryspekov is appointed the chair of Tourism Industry Committee of the Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry, the PM’s official website reports.

Born in 1984 in Zhezkazgan is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University and Almaty Law Academy of the Kazakh State Law University.

Prior to the appointment he has been acted as the director of the economy and budget planning department of Astana Expo 2017 National Company JSC.