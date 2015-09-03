New chairman of Almaty branch of Nur Otan Party named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - This morning Almaty branch of Nur Otan Party has held an extraordinary meeting chaired by deputy chairman of the party Askar Myrzakhmetov.

Almaty mayor Bauyrzhan Baibek was elected as chairman of the Almaty branch during the meeting. Mr. Myrzakhmetov thanked former chairman of the Almaty branch Akhmetzhan Yessimov and praised his role in strengthening unity of the Kazakhstani society. The newly-elected chairman Baibek stressed that he knows all members of the party who attended the meeting personally. "I am confident that with your support we will fulfill all tasks set by President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Akhmetzhan Yessimov for dedicating seven years of his life to the party and the city. I am sure that his tenure at EXPO-2017 company will be successful," he said.