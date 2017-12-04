New Chairman of Committee for Religious Affairs named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yekin Ongarbayev has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

Born in 1961 in South Kazakhstan region, Mr. Ongarbayev graduated from the Karaganda Supreme School of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the SSSR.



Throughout his career, he held various posts in government bodies, research organizations and higher education institutions.



In 2007-2010 Mr. Ongarbayev chaired the Science Committee of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was the managing director of "National Scientific and Technological Holding "Parasat" JSC, the rector of Astana University and the pro-rector of the Gumilyov Eurasian National University.



He has been serving as the acting Chairman of the Committee for Religious Affairs of the Ministry for Religious Affairs and Civil Society of the Republic of Kazakhstan since July 2017.