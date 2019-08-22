New Chairman of Competition Protection & Development Committee named in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Rustam Akhmetov has been appointed as Chairman of the Competition Protection and Development Committee of the Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan by the order of the Minister of National Economy, Kazinform cite the Prime Minister’s press office.

Rustam Akhmetov was born in Temirtau, Karaganda region, on 22nd February 1978. In 1999, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University.

He began his career in 1999 as a Leading Specialist in the Claim Administration Division of the Legal Department of the Kazakh Ministry of State Revenues. In 2001, Akhmetov undertook the job of Senior Assistant/Desk officer at the State Legal Department of the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Over the years, he worked as a Consultant of the State Legal Department, Senior Expert, Chief Expert, Sector Leader of the Legislation and Legal Expertise Department at the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In 2011, Rustam Akhmetov was appointed as Executive Secretary of the Agency for the Regulation of Natural Monopolies. From August 2014 through April 2017, he worked as the Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies and Protection of Competition of the Ministry of National Economy.

Since April 2017, he has served as Deputy Chairman of the Committee for Regulation of Natural Monopolies, Protection of Competition and Consumer Rights of the Ministry of National Economy.