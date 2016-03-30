  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New chairman of East Kazakhstan region’s branch of Nur Otan appointed

    19:04, 30 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan party Ablai Myrzahmetov has made a working visit to West Kazakhstan region.

    Mr. Myrzahmetov took part in a conference of the regional branch of the party which discussed the results of the parliamentary elections in the country and plans for future activities.
    The event was attended by members of the political council of the regional branch, party veterans, members of the parliamentary faction of regional maslikhat, heads of the district branches of the party, reps of the regional executive bodies and heads of NGOs, Kazinform refers to the press service of the party.
    During the conference Altai Kulginov was unanimously elected the new chairman of the branch. It bears to remind that earlier Nursultan Nazarbayev appointed A.Kulginov governor of West Kazakhstan region.

    Tags:
    Nur Otan Party West Kazakhstan region Parties and Organizations
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!