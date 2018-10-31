New Chairman of Economic Research Institute named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the decision of the Board of Directors, Yerlik Karazhan was appointed as a Chairman of the Board of JSC Economic Research Institute, Kazinform reports.

Yerlik Karazhan was born in 1978 in Almaty.



In 2000, he graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University with a degree in International Relations.



In 2001, he graduated from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) with a master's degree in International Political Economy.



In 2010, he defended his thesis for the Degree of Candidate of Economic Science on the theme: "World Economy" at the Institute of Economics of the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



He began his career in 2001 as a teacher of the world economy, director of the international office of Kazakhstan Institute of Management, Economics and Strategic Research (KIMEP).



From 2003 to 2008 - Government Relations Advisor in BG Kazakhstan.



From 2008 to 2015 - Sustainable Development Manager in the North Caspian Project (NCOC).



From 2016 to 2017 - Deputy Chairman of the Board of Kazcontent JSC.



From 2017 to 2018 - Deputy General Director for Strategic Development and International Cooperation of Management Company Kazmedia Center LLP.



Over the years, he has lectured the world economy and international business studies at leading universities of Kazakhstan and participated in a number of economic researches.



He passed advanced training program at the London Commodity Exchange (ICE), University of Reading, on a Chevening Scholarship from the British Foreign Office.