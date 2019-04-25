New Chairman of Financial Monitoring Committee appointed

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM By an order of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance Alikhan Smailov, Abylkair Smakov has been appointed the Chairman of the Ministry's Financial Monitoring Committee, Kazinform reports.

Abylkair Smakov is a native of Pavlodar region (born in 1974).



He has devoted 24 years of his life to public service.



From 1995 to 2012 he worked for the Tax Committee structures of Pavlodar and Kostanay regions.



From 2012 to 2014, he was Deputy Chairman of the Ministry of Finance Tax Committee.



In 2014-2016 he was a chief of the State Revenues Department for Astana city.



Since December 1, 2016 he has worked as Vice Minister of Defense for Economy and Finance, the press service of the Ministry of Finance says.