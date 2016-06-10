New Chairman of Fund of financial support of agriculture elected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhandar Omarov has been named as new Chairman of "Fund of financial support of agriculture" JSC in accordance with the decision of the meeting of the Board of Directors as of June 6, 2016.

His predecessor Mr. Narmukhan Sarybayev's powers were terminated at the same meeting.



Mr. Omarov is a graduate of the Dulati Taraz State University and the University of Stirling.



Throughout his professional career he worked for "KazAgroInnovations" JSC, the Seifullin Kazakh Agro-Technical University, the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and "Regional Investment Center "Maximum" LLP.



Since February 2016 he has served as Managing Director of "YugRegionPlast" LLP.