New Chairman of Information Committee named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Erzhan Nukezhanov has been appointed the Chairman of the Information Committee of the Ministry of Information and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminsiter.kz.

Born in 1981 in Almaty, Mr. Nukezhanov is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.



Throughout his professional career he worked for many TV channels and news agencies, the Nur Otan Party, and the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2009-2016 he held various posts in the press service of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



Since June 2016 he has been serving as deputy head of the Majilis' Office.