    New Chairman of Institute of Economic Research named

    13:59, 08 February 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Asset Irgaliyev has become the new Chairman of the Board of JSC "Institute of Economic Research", Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the National Economy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The decision to appoint Mr Irgaliyev was made by the Board of Directors of JSC "Institute of Economic Research".
    Asset Irgaliyev is a graduate of KIMEP and Jönköping University. He holds Master's degrees from the University of York, the University of Nottingham and a PhD degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
    Earlier he served as the First Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of JSC "Institute of Economic Research".

    Economy Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Ministry of National Economy News
