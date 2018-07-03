New chairman of Internal Public Audit Committee appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Azamat Akhmetov has been appointed as the Chairman of the Internal Public Audit Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The appointment order was signed today by Minister of Finance Bakhyt Sultanov, the press service of the ministry reported.

He graduated from two universities: the Kazakh Agricultural Institute with a degree in economics and management in the agricultural sector and the Kunayev Humanities University with a law degree.

Akhmetov held various positions at the Kazakh State Investigation Committee, National Security Committee, customs authorities, and Ministry of Transport and Communications.

Since February 2007, he has worked at the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In August last year, he became Deputy Chairman of the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance. From November 2017 to June 2018, 44-year-old Azamat Akhmetov headed the Treasury Committee of the Ministry of Finance.

He has been awarded the Order of Kurmet (the Order of Chivalry), as well as anniversary medals "10 Years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan" and "25 Years of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan", and the Certificate of Appreciation from the Governor of Karaganda region.