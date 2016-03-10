  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New chairman of KASE&#39;s Board of Directors named

    08:26, 10 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhanat Kurmanov has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), the KASE's press service reports.

    Mr. Kurmanov was elected in accordance with the decision of the KASE's Board of Directors as of March 5, 2016.
    Prior to the appointment he served as director of the insurance supervision department of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
    The new composition of the KASE's Board of Directors was published on its official website on Wednesday.

    Tags:
    Economy KASE Appointments, dismissals News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!