New chairman of KASE&#39;s Board of Directors named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zhanat Kurmanov has been elected as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), the KASE's press service reports.

Mr. Kurmanov was elected in accordance with the decision of the KASE's Board of Directors as of March 5, 2016.

Prior to the appointment he served as director of the insurance supervision department of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The new composition of the KASE's Board of Directors was published on its official website on Wednesday.