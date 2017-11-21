New Chairman of Kazakh Invest named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Saparbek Tuyakbayev has been appointed as Chairman of the Board of "NC "Kazakh Invest" JSC. Prior to the appointment, he served as the Chairman of the Committee for Investment of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

"By the decision of the Board of Directors of "National Company "Kazakh Invest" JSC Saparbek Tuyakbayev has been designated as the Chairman of the Board," the company said in a statement.



Mr. Tuyakbayev was born in South Kazakhstan region in 1979. He graduated from the Middle East Technical University (Turkey) in 2001 and the University of Toronto (Canada) in 2004.



He held various posts at the Agency for Civil Service Affairs, the Kazakh Embassy in Russia, the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Presidential Administration in 2005-2009.



In 2012, Mr. Tuyakbayev joined the South Kazakhstan regional administration as a deputy akim (governor) of the region to coordinate the issues of investment, industry and entrepreneurship.



He has been working as the Chairman of the Committee for Investment of the Ministry for Investment and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan since October 2016.



He is fluent in Kazakh, Russian, English, Turkish and French.