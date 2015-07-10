New Chairman of Kazatomprom&#39;s Board of Directors elected

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Board of Directors of National Welfare Fund "Samruk Kazyna" JSC has held a meeting in absentia to elect new chairman and members of the Board of Directors of "NAC "Kazatomprom" JSC, the company said in a statement.

Following the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev was elected new Chairman of the Board of Directors of "NAC "Kazatomprom" JSC as representative of sole shareholder by the decision of the Board of Directors of National Welfare Fund "Samruk Kazyna" JSC. Kuanysh Bektemirov (a representative of sole shareholder), Mazhit Turmagambetov (a representative of sole shareholder), Zarina Arslanova (independent director) and Askar Zhumagaliyev (Chairman of the Management Board of "NAC "Kazatomprom" JSC were elected to the Board of Directors of the company as well. Members of the Board of Directors are chosen for a one-year period. Kazatomprom is the national operator of the Republic of Kazakhstan for export of uranium and its compounds, rare metals, nuclear fuel for nuclear power plants, special purpose equipment, technologies and double-use materials.