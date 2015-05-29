  • kz
    New chairman of National managing holding KazAgro named

    10:24, 29 May 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Nurlybek Malelov has been appointed Chairman of "National managing holding "KazAgro" JSC as of May 28, 2015.

    Kazakhstan's Minister of Agriculture Assylzhan Mamytbekov who introduced the newly appointed chamber to the staff of the company said that Mr. Malelov has extensive experience of working at various financial institutes and at KazAgro Holding. Born in 1971, Nurlybek Malelov is a graduate of the Karaganda State University. He started his professional career at Turan Bank back in 1995 and later held various posts at ATF Bank and ASTANA CAPITAL Investment Group. He joined KazAgro Holding as its managing director in 2009.

