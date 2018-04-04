  • kz
    New chairman of Supreme Judicial Council appointed

    19:33, 04 April 2018
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree appointing Talgat Donakov as the Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    "To appoint Talgat Sovetbekovich Donakov as the Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council of the Republic of Kazakhstan, relieving him of the post of the Deputy Head of the Executive Office of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Decree reads.

    Tags:
    Courts President of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Appointments
