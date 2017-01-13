New Chairman of Unified Pension Saving Fund named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Nurbubi Nauryzbayeva has become the new Chairman of JSC "Unified Pension Saving Fund", Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The candidature of Ms Nauryzbayeva was supported unanimously," said Chairman of the Board of Directors of HSC "UPSF" and Deputy Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan Dina Galiyeva.



Prior to the appointment she held the post of the Director of the Inner Audit Department of the National Bank.



Earlier it was reported that former Chairman of the Fund Ruslan Yerdenayev was arrested for two months. Other top managers of the Fund, namely Mussa Bakhtov, Head of the Financial Risks Department, Bakhytzhan Kenzhebayev, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JSC AlatauMunaiAltyn, and A. Naizagarin, Director of Buzgul Aurum LLP, were taken into custody as well.



They are suspected of embezzlement and wasting of entrusted property.