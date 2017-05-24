New Chairman of UNPF Public Council named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Lawyer Evgeniy Seipulnik has been elected as the new Chairman of the Public Council under the Unified National Pension Fund, Kazinform reports.

Seipulnik's candidature was unanimously supported by participants of the 4th session of the UNPF Public Council on Wednesday.



As a reminder, former Chairman of the fund political expert Dossym Satpayev stepped down from the UNPF Public Council in April. Economic expert Rakhim Oshkabayev and head of the Board of Trustees of Public Fund "Finansovaya svoboda" (Financial freedom) also left the UNPF Public Council.