New chairmen of Finance Ministry’s committees named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - New chairmen of the government procurement and treasury committees of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been appointed, Kazinform has learned from primeminister.kz.

In accordance with the order of the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ashuyev Aidyn was appointed as the Chairman of the Government Procurement Committee, while Yerbol Karashukeyev became the Chairman of the Treasury Committee.

Aidyn Ashuyev was born in Almaty in 1976. He graduated from the Kazakh State Academy of Management, Financial Academy. He began his career in 1995. He worked in the commercial sector, State Insurance Corporation for the Insurance of Export Credits and Investments JSC, National Institute of Intellectual Property National Enterprise, KazAgro National Holding JSC, Kazagrogarant JSC, the Statistics Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and headed the RSE "Information and Computation Center National Enterprise. Since 2016, Ashuyev has held the position of Deputy General Director for Economics and Finance at Amangeldy Gas LLP.

Yerbol Karashukeyev was born in Almaty region in 1976. He graduated from Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University, Modern Humanities Institute. He worked at the Statistics Agency, Fund for Financial Support of Agriculture JSC, the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, Center for Financial Violations Study National Enterprise within the Accounts Committee for Control over Execution of the Republican Budget, Housing and Construction Savings Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, to name but a few. Since 2016, Yerbol Karashukeyev has served as the Deputy Head of the Social and Economic Monitoring Department of the Kazakhstan Presidential Administration.