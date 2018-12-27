New chief architect of Almaty named

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Almaskhan Akhmedzhanov has become a new head of the Almaty Architecture and Urban Planning Department, Kazinform cites the City Hall's press service.

The new manager has been working for 19 years at the Almaty Architecture and Urban Planning Department. He started his career as a principal specialist. In the past 10 years, Almaskhan Akhmedzhanov served as the Deputy Head of the department. He graduated from Abai Kazakh State University and Tynyshbayev Kazakh State Academy of Transport and Communication majoring as a Civil Engineer.

The new chief architect of the city has been given a number of tasks, including ensuring the effective operation of the department within the framework of the "City for People" concept using international best practices and innovative technologies that would build a comfortable and environmentally friendly urban environment.

In addition, it is necessary to more actively involve creative architects and designers in making construction designs so that to further shape the professional personnel potential of the city ensuring the continuity of knowledge and experience. To this end, a Center for Creative Ideas and Professional Support for Young Professionals will be created at the premises of AlmatyGENPLAN Research Institute.

It is worth mentioning that the Mayor of Almaty, Bauyrzhan Baibek, earlier said that at the start of the next year, the concept of a master plan for the development of the city will be available to the public. Any resident or business representative will be able to get familiar with it and give suggestions.