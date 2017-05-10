New chief of Health Dept appointed in N Kazakhstan

PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM Vladimir Bezler has been appointed the Head of Regional Health Department by North Kazakhstan akim, Kazinform reports with reference to the regional administration press-service.

Bezler was born in Kokshetau town in 1976. He graduated from Akmola State Medical Academy as an operating surgeon and Higher School of Public Health as a healthcare manager.

Between 2003 and 2011 he worked as a Neurosurgeon of neurosurgery department, a Deputy Head Physician for organisational and methodical work of Petropavlovsk town, a Chief Specialist, a Head of Division and a Deputy Head of Health Department.

For the next two years he served as a Head of various divisions of Kazakh Health Ministry Strategic Development Department.

From 2013 to 2017 he held the posts of a Chief Expert of Kazakh Prime Minister's Office and a Director of Internal Administration Department of Health Ministry.

Since 2017 until the new appointment he has worked as a Deputy Director of Health Ministry Administrative Department.