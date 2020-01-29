New CIS development concept to be adopted at Tashkent summit in October

MINSK. KAZINFORM – The new development concept of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) is expected to be adopted at the summit of the CIS heads of state due in Tashkent on 16 October, Uzbekistan First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ilhomjon Nematov told journalists on 29 January, BelTA has learned.

Ilhomjon Nematov pointed out that it was the president of Uzbekistan who put forward the initiative to update the CIS development concept at the CIS summit in Ashgabat on 11 October 2019. «The concept was adopted in 2007, but it should be updated to match the current situation in the world and in the CIS,» Ilhomjon Nematov said. «The new CIS development concept has already been drafted and harmonized. I believe that the heads of state will adopt it at the summit on 16 October,» he added.

The new concept focuses on advancing economic cooperation in the CIS. «All documents that are signed in this field should be executed,» Ilhomjon Nematov noted.

This year Uzbekistan has assumed the CIS presidency. «The president attaches great importance to ensuring Uzbekistan's efficient leadership in the CIS. Our presidency concept provides for arranging around 70 events aimed at stepping up cooperation in the CIS, 39 of which will be held in Uzbekistan,» Ilhomjon Nematov added, BelTA reports.



