New city to be built at Kazakh-Chinese border – Almaty region’s Governor

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM 200 000 containers will be transported through the dry port of the Khorgos-Eastern Gates Special Economic Zone in 2016. Governor of Almaty region Amandyk Batalov has said it at a press conference today.

"Khorgos Near-Border Cooperation Center was opened at the border with the People’s Republic of China. The first stage of the dry port of the Khorgos-Eastern Gates SEZ was commissioned in December 2015 and 47 000 containers were transported. This year we plan to transport 200 000 containers and increase this volume to 500 000 per annum by 2020," said Batalov.

Alongside, he reminded of construction of a 304km Almaty-Khorgos road section which is a part of Western Europe-Western China corridor, and one more large logistics centre in Ili district. Besides, the construction of Taldykorgan-Ust-Kamenogorsk and Usharal-Dostyk roads will be launched.

“As a result of these measures, transit transportations are expected to rise from 400 mln to 10 mln tonnes by 2020, and a new city will be built at the border with China,” Batalov added.