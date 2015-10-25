  • kz
    New city to be constructed on the left bank of Syr Darya River

    12:44, 25 October 2015
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - A new national and traditional oriental style city will be constructed on the left bank of Syr Darya River, this has been announced by Governor of Kyzyloda region Krymbek Kusherbayev at the XIII Republican forum of urban development.

    The event gathered builders, heads of departments for Architecture and Urban Planning, main architects, engineers, design organizations and designers. The forum organized an exhibition which showcased the best architectural and urban projects. According to the press service of the regional administration, speaking at the opening ceremony Krymbek Kusherbayev noted that there were no cities on the vast territory of the Great Steppe. However, during the formation of the Kazakh Khanate there were 32 towns on both banks of Syr Darya River. Continuing the traditions of the ancestors, Governor plans to build up the left bank of the river. A new city with a population of 90 thousand people will be constructed on the left bank of Syr Darya River. Mr. Kusherbayev stressed that the city will be designed according to the national and traditional oriental style. It is worth noting that the forum has also discussed the history of the city of Kyzylorda and Baikonur's tourism potential.

