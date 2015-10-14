  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New commander-in-chief of regional command «Zapad» named

    18:54, 14 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the decree of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev Daulet Ospanov has been appointed as commander-in-chief of the regional command "Zapad" and relieved of the post of the Commander of the Airmobile forces of the Armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the president's press service reports.

    Murat Nugmanov who was the commander-in-chief of the regional command "Zapad" was relieved of his post by another decree signed by the President.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence Army Armed conflicts Appointments, dismissals News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!