New commander-in-chief of regional command «Zapad» named

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the decree of Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev Daulet Ospanov has been appointed as commander-in-chief of the regional command "Zapad" and relieved of the post of the Commander of the Airmobile forces of the Armed forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the president's press service reports.

Murat Nugmanov who was the commander-in-chief of the regional command "Zapad" was relieved of his post by another decree signed by the President.