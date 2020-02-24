  • kz
    New Commissioner for Protection of Rights of Entrepreneurs named

    12:27, 24 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - By an order of the Head of State, Rustam Zhursunov has been appointed Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Entrepreneurs of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reported with the reference to Akorda.

    Rustam Zhursunov was born on February 16, 1976 in the city of Ust-Kamenogorsk. He graduated from the Kazakh State Law University, the Kazakh State Academy of Management and the Moscow School of Management SKOLKOVO.


