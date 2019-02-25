New composition of Kazakh Government approved
On February 25, the President decreed to appoint:
Askar Mamin as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Alikhan Smailov as the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Zhenis Kassymbek as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Gulshara Abdykalikova as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Beibut Atamkulov as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Nurlan Yermekbayev as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerlan Turgumbayev as the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Dauren Abayev as the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Marat Beketayev as the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yelzhan Birtanov as the Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Arystanbek Mukhamediuly as the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Askar Zhumagaliyev as the Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kanat Bozumbayev as the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Berdibek Saparbayev as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Saparkhan Omarov as the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Kulyash Shamshidinova as the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Roman Sklyar as the Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Ruslan Dalenov as the Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;
Yerbolat Dossayev as the Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.