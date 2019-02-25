New composition of Kazakh Government approved

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has approved the new composition of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

On February 25, the President decreed to appoint:





Askar Mamin as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Alikhan Smailov as the First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Zhenis Kassymbek as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Gulshara Abdykalikova as the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Beibut Atamkulov as the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Nurlan Yermekbayev as the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Yerlan Turgumbayev as the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Dauren Abayev as the Minister of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Marat Beketayev as the Minister of Justice of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Yelzhan Birtanov as the Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Arystanbek Mukhamediuly as the Minister of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Askar Zhumagaliyev as the Minister of Digital Development, Defense and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Kanat Bozumbayev as the Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Berdibek Saparbayev as the Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Saparkhan Omarov as the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Kulyash Shamshidinova as the Minister of Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Roman Sklyar as the Minister of Industry and Infrastructural Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Ruslan Dalenov as the Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan;





Yerbolat Dossayev as the Chairman of the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan.