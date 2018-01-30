New Consul of Kazakhstan in Kazan appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By order of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Yerkin Tukumov has been appointed Consul General of Kazakhstan in Kazan, Russia, Kazinform correspondent cites the Kazakh MFA.

"Over the past 8 years, Yerkin Tukumov has headed the Analytical Department of the Security Council of Kazakhstan. Prior to that, he worked as a Director at the Central Asia Department of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry, and at the Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan," the Ministry said on Facebook.

Yerkin Tukumov was born in 1973 in Termez, Uzbekistan.

In 1997, he graduated from the Institute of International Relations and University of Warsaw. In 2004, he gained a research degree at the Institute of Philosophy and Political Science of the Kazakh Academy of Sciences.