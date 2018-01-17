New Consul of Kazakhstan in Moscow appointed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Bauyrzhan Akatayev has been appointed the new Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Moscow in accordance with the order of the Kazakh Foreign Minister, Kazinform correspondent cites the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Russia.

It is reported that he previously served as Deputy Director at the Department of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan.



Bauyrzhan Akatayev graduated from the Buketov Karagandy State University. He has served in the Kazakh MFA since 2002. Mr. Akatayev worked in the State Protocol Department, the Department of Consular Services of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, where he rose through the ranks from Attaché to Deputy Director. He also served in the Kazakh Embassy in Tajikistan.