New container train service on China-Iran route via Kazakhstan lauched

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A new container train service on China-Iran route via Kazakhstan was launched on the 1st of February. The 9,000 km long route runs from the city of Yiwu (Zhejiang Province, East China) to Alashankou - Dostyk border crossing, to the new lines of Kazakhstan (Zhezkazgan - Beineu and Uzen - Bolashak st) and via Turkmenistan railway network to Iran in Tehran.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Yiwu city, Mr. Chiu Shen Ping, China Railway Container Transport Group, Kazakhstan Railways, the international transport and logistics holding TransInvest Group and others.

The railway companies of China, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran have collaborated in order identify the logistics solutions needed to speed up the delivery of cargo from East China to the Persian Gulf markets.

The train is formed of 40-foot containers with different types of cargo. With 10 days transit time, rail is much faster than the sea transport which takes between 25 to 3o days.

Source: Think Railways https://www.think-railways.com/