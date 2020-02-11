New coronavirus: Eighth case confirmed in UAE

ABU DHABI. KAZINFORM The Ministry of Health and Prevention announced today the eighth confirmed case of new coronavirus in the UAE, which is an Indian national who had interacted with a recently diagnosed person.

The Ministry announced Sunday the country’s first recovery of a new coronavirus case, a 73-year-old Chinese patient, WAM reports.





«All reported cases are in stable condition, except for one case, who is being put under close observation by a team of senior consultants at the Intensive Care Unit,» a statement by the Ministry said.

«We assure members of the community that we are taking all adequate preventive measures including check-ups and observation of the patients’ escorts,» it added.

The Ministry also confirmed that, in coordination with health and other concerned authorities in the country, it has taken all the necessary precautions to ensure that highly efficient preventive measures are in place.

It urged the public to follow the preventive procedures and to read the awareness instructions, available on its website and the official websites of health authorities in the UAE.

«The public are also advised to adopt protective health behaviours to avoid infectious diseases, including washing hands with soap and clean water, and covering the mouth when coughing or sneezing to stop the spread of germs and viruses,» the statement said.

«In cooperation with key partners, we follow a very effective epidemiological monitoring mechanism - in accordance with the highest global practices and based on World Health Organisation’s standards - to respond to any health emergencies,» it added.