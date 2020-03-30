  • kz
    New COVID-19 case reported in Aktobe region

    08:15, 30 March 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Another COVID-19 case was reported in Aktobe region, Kazinform reports citing Coronavirus2020.kz website.

    Thus, as of 00:20am 30 March 2020, the number of those infected with COVID-19 in Kazakhstan climbed to 284: 167 – in Nur-Sultan, 70 – in Almaty, 7 – in Karaganda region, 12 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in Akmola region, 3 – in Zhambyl region, 2 – in Shymkent city, 2 – in the East Kazakhstan region, 6 – in Almaty region, 2 – in Aktobe region, 1 – in the North Kazakhstan region, 1 – in Pavlodar region, 1 – in Mangistau region, 2 – in Kyzylorda region, 2 – in the West Kazakhstan region.



