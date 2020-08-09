New COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 872 new COVID-19 cases, including 428 symptomless ones, have been spotted in the last 24 hours in Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases and asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 174/78 in Nur-Sultan city, 151/73 in Almaty city, 24/13 in Shymkent city, 39/22 in Akmola region, 10/5 in Aktobe region, 23/16 in Almaty region, 41/35 in Atyrau region, 78/30 in East Kazakhstan region, 30/18 in Zhambyl region, 55/24 in West Kazakhstan region, 90/27 in Karaganda region, 30/13 in Kostanay region, 6/6 in Kyzylorda region, 29/24 in Mangistau region, 26/15 – in Pavlodar region, 40/11 in North Kazakhstan region, and 26/18 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload to 98,701 countrywide.