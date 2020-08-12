New COVID-19 cases spotted in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has added 691 new COVID-19 cases, including 377 asymptomatic ones, to its total COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.

The new COVID-19 cases as well as asymptomatic cases by city/region as follows: 143/105 in Nur-Sultan city, 97/75 in Almaty city, 7/1 in Shymkent city, 50/27 in Akmola region, 22/15 in Almaty region, 21/18 in Atyrau region, 75/26 in East Kazakhstan region, 19/16 in Zhambyl region, 45/20 in West Kazakhstan region, 66/9 in Karaganda region, 29/17 in Kostanay region, 9/6 in Kyzylorda region, 15/11 in Mangistau region, 26/8 – in Pavlodar region, 35/10 in North Kazakhstan region, and 16/7 in Turkestan region, bringing the total COVID-19 caseload to 100,855 countrywide.