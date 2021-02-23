New COVID-19 recoveries stand at almost 1,000 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 994 people have fully recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform reports.

According to the updated statistics, the biggest number of COVID-19 recoveries was recorded in Pavlodar region – 203. Coming in second is Akmola region with 195 COVID-19 recoveries. The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, rounds out the top 3 with 129 patients who beat the novel coronavirus.

Two more regions in Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions, added three-digit numbers of COVID-19 recoveries - 113 and 105, respectively.

44 patients made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Zhambyl and Karaganda regions, 40 – in Atyrau region, 30 – in Aktobe region, 30 – in Almaty region, 23 – in Almaty city, 13 – in North Kazakhstan region, 10 – in East Kazakhstan region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, 6 – in Shymkent city, and 1 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, 192,733 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection since the onset of the pandemic.