New Customs Code of EAEU to apply since Jan 1, 2018

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On April 28, deputy prime ministers of Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) countries attended the Council of Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), EEC press-service reports.

During the event they discussed the issues of customs regulation, social and pension support of the working population, removal of barriers and restrictions on the union market, technical regulation, agro-industrial complex cooperation in research and development.

According to the discussion results, the attendees made a decision to carry on work for formulation of pension accounting rules and standards as well as the pension export procedure and reckoning the record of work in the other union country. In particular, special attention will be given to the issue of determining the individual pension index used for pension amount calculation.

Speaking about the Commission's current work for obstacles and restrictions removal on the way of EAEU common market development the Chairman of EEC Board Tigran Sarkisyan proposed discussion of several barriers found in the union states.

Particularly, in addition to the EAEU technical regulations the Republic of Belarus has adopted a sanitary and hygienic procedure that is beyond the Union Agreement. It is compulsory for foods, juvenile products, perfumes and cosmetics, oral hygiene products, construction raw materials, household appliances, automotive components, etc.

Another barrier is in Kazakhstan: the state purchase procedure for medicines, vaccines and other immunobiological products within the free medical care programme is not compliant with EAEU regulation. The national suppliers take the preferential conditions for participation in tender procedures for such purchases. The representatives of Kazakhstan have stated to remove the barrier by July 1, 2017.

The fact that there are no common rules for security deposit collection for sales of alcohol products is regarded as restriction. All member states, except for Armenia, use security deposit. However, in Russia it is higher for foreign suppliers than for domestic ones; Belarus and Kazakhstan collect it from foreign sellers only, while Kyrgyzstan takes it only from EAEU suppliers. All that creates discriminatory conditions for exporters.

The EEC Council decided to synchronize the ratification procedures of Eurasian Economic Union Customs Code. Owing to this, it will become effective on January 1, 2018.

Application of the Commission's high-priority decisions for 25 supranational level issues will begin concurrently with the code. They refer to regulation of competent economic operators activities and rules of products handling by individuals, etc.

Minister in charge of Customs Cooperation of the Eurasian Economic Commission Mukay Kadyrkulov informed the EEC Council members on the progress of establishing ‘single-window' system in each country of the union.

The members approved 2017 Action Plan that ensures development of the single-window project in international economic activity system of the member states. Particularly, the Commission and the EAEU countries should approve the reference model of the national single-window mechanism including detailed description of functions and architecture at the level of Supreme Eurasian Economic Council. Moreover, it is planned to elaborate tools, standards and regulations for implementation and development of the reference model.

The EEC Council changed the EAEU technical regulations "On Safety of Juvenile Products" with clarification of the requirements for safety and quality of fabrics for children's clothes manufacture. In addition, it is also allowed to use modern man-made materials of low-wear characteristics in children's shoe lining.

They also adopted the draft decision of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council on the procedure of cooperation between EAEU states and the Commission in elaboration and implementation of joint researches and developments in agriculture. It will enable more efficient use of the scientific potential and assistance in implementation of innovative developments in the agro-industrial complex.