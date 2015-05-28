  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    New cycling team of Kazakhstan «Seven Rivers» received continental license UCI

    18:00, 28 May 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A new men's cycling team of Kazakhstan "Seven Rivers" received a continental license UCI, the press service of the Cycling Federation of Kazakhstan informs.

    The team's general manager is Bolat Raimbekov and sport director is Kairat Baigubinov. The team has ten cyclists with professional licenses:

    1. Galym Akhmetov

    2. Pavel Gatsky

    3. Anton Kuzmin

    4. Nurbolat Kulimbetov

    5. Yuri Natarov

    6. Matvei Nikitin

    7. Nikita Panasenko 8. Roman Semyonov 9. Sergei Shemyakin

    10. Grigory Shtein

    First Vice President of the Kazakhstan Cycling Federation Raimbek Batalov noted: "New professional cycling team "Seven Rivers" is a great success of the Federation. It provides more opportunities for Kazakhstani cyclists to show their best in the international arena".

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!