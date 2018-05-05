New Delhi celebrates Kazakhstan's Armed Forces Day

DELHI-BEIJING. KAZINFORM Defense Attaché Office of the Kazakh Defense Ministry in India held a reception in honor of the 26th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, our correspondent in China reports.

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to India Bulat Sarsenbayev, Joint Secretary (Planning and International Cooperation) in the Ministry of Defense of India Shambu Kumaran, heads of diplomatic representations accredited in New Delhi, military attaches of foreign countries, reps of defense plants, public and political, business circles attended the event.



Addressing those gathered the Ambassador expressed Kazakhstan's readiness to deepen cooperation of the two countries' armed forces.



The guests got acquainted also with the photo and video footage about Kazakhstan, the country's army and defense industry.

